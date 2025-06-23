Tudor left pleased as Juventus thump Wydad

Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left pleased after their 4-1 Club World Cup win against Wydad AC.

Juve were comfortable winners, with Kenan Yildiz scoring twice and Dusan Vlahovic also on the scoresheet.

However, Tudor insists he never allowed himself to relax over the 90 minutes, stating: “It was a different kind of match, also because of the kick-off time and the tempo was lower. They had prepared for us as well.

"We scored early, and that helped us; in football, you never know, you always have to stay alert.

“I’m never calm, not even at 3-1 or 4-1 – I always see danger. Credit to the boys, two good wins. Tonight they’ll have an evening off and a dinner out – they’ve earned it. Now we prepare for City. A great challenge.”

On two-goal Yildiz, Tudor added, “Only he can decide how far he can go. Players like him are rare – playing up front and making a difference while running like a typical midfielder is a rare quality.

"He’s got a strong mentality. We’ve all seen what he’s capable of. He’s a golden boy.”