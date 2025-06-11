Ulsan keeper Jo Hyeon-woo set to shine at Club World Cup

South Korean side Ulsan HD may not be full of household names like some of the sides competing at the Club World Cup; however, 33-year-old goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo believes his side has a chance of making it into the knockout rounds.

K League champions Ulsan head to the tournament in the US to play in Group F alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund, as well as Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense of Brazil.

Despite some criticism about the tournament's relevancy, especially in Europe, the shot-stopper is excited to represent his nation at the global event, whilst setting some lofty ambitions.

Speaking ahead of the Club World Cup, he said: “This tournament is a global festival, and it's very meaningful to me. It's also meaningful to our team, and I think we'll be able to enjoy it with a lot of excitement.

"Our goal is to advance to the last 16, but I think we need to go even higher because we're a team that represents Korea.

"To do that, it's the first thing for our players to participate in the tournament in a good condition, and I think it will be an opportunity to let more people know about a goalkeeper named Jo Hyeon-woo, so I will play the game with that mindset."

For some of the players heading to the tournament, it will be a familiar setting. But for Hyeon-woo, this will be a journey of discovery.

"I'm a little nervous. I want to go and play football soon, and I think I'll leave Korea with a fluttering heart.

"I don't feel pressured at all. On the contrary, I'm going to enjoy it. I think I'm going to get a lot of plays that I want. Football is a game where you can't know the result. Everyone likes it. I'll do my best to go into the last 16 and play a good game.”

