Tuchel to name strong England side despite busy football calendar including Kane and Eze

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to name a strong side for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite a very busy football schedule.

As reported by the BBC, Tuchel is set to name a strong squad on Friday and is unlikely to make deals with clubs who may want to protect their players from injury or exhaustion. Tuchel will not offer guarantees to Premier League managers on workload and the report states that he wants to work with as many English talents as possible ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The Three Lions will hold a training camp from 4-10 June, including a World Cup qualifier in Andorra on 7th June and a friendly against Senegal on 10th June. This is a quick turnaround from the final Premier League games on May 25th, the Conference League final: Chelsea v Real Betis on the 28th and the Champions League final: PSG v Inter Milan on the 31st May.

It also comes just before the start of the Club World Cup, which runs from 15th June -13th Jul,y including top sides such as Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and many more. This means top players such as City's Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Nico O'Reilly and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke who have a chance at a call up will not have long to rest ahead of the competition if Tuchel call them up.

Bayern’s Harry Kane who is England’s top scorer and is certain to be first on Tuchel’s list, is currently recovering from Bundesliga title celebrations and will likely have to face Senegal and Andorra before being rushed to the Club World Cup. The same goes for Eberechi Eze who, after winning the FA Cup will have a quick turnaround once the season is over therefore running the risk of injury.

Another consideration is Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who will join his side in a post-season trip to Malaysia and Hong Kong in the days after the season finishes. Despite United’s dire season, Maguire has been in great form, and Tuchel may pick him regardless of his lack of rest and recovery once the season is over.

On the club versus country debate, Tuchel spoke back in March and stated that club football is not his concern, but he does care for the welfare of his players:

"We do what's good for us. We are in contact with the clubs, we are in high-level monitoring where the statuses are known and we won't take any unprofessional risks. Because first of all I feel responsible for the players. I don't want the player to be injured.

"So this is where it is and in the end we take care of ourselves and the clubs take care of themselves, and the main focus is taking care of the players.

"I always accepted it as a club manager. I never got involved in line-ups. I never pushed any national coach because I was hoping that my players get picked."