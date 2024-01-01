Spurs boss Postecoglou quizzed about Arnold Australia split

Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou had no comment on the Australia manager situation.

The Socceroos have seen Graham Arnold resign from his position with immediate effect.

However, Postecoglou did not want to comment about the matter during a Spurs press conference.

He stated to reporters: “I am not really close to it, but he has had a really great stint as national team boss. 

“He took them to the World Cup, got the best ever result at a World Cup. 

“For anyone when you manage your national team, it is a proud moment and I am sure he is proud of his achievements, but like all of us he passes on the baton now to hopefully somebody who can take the nation forward.”

