Shalulile set to become first Namibian to play in a FIFA tournament

Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile controls the ball during their defeat to Egypt's Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final earlier this month

Peter Shalulile has more reason than most to savour the moment of taking part in the Club World Cup when he steps out for Mamelodi Sundowns against Ulsan HD at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old will make history by becoming the first player from Namibia to take part in a senior FIFA tournament, in a match that pits him against the three-time reigning K League champions.

Shalulile has played at two Africa Cup of Nations and captained the side which beat Tunisia 1-0 last year as the Brave Warriors won their first match in the competition.

"It's a massive achievement, wishing for many more Namibians to reach that stage, because it's possible," he told FIFA.

The Sundowns are in Group F and will also face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before their final group match against Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense.

"(Namibians are) excited, waiting on that day where it's going to kick off, sat in their homes, glued to the TV screens, waiting to see their boy doing well in the FIFA (Club) World Cup," he added.

Organisers claim the Club World Cup is "the most inclusive in global football, bringing together the best talents from every continent," and the increased number of club teams in the competition offers the chance for players like Shalulile to compete in a major FIFA tournament for the first time.

Of the 81 countries which have players in the competition, 22 have never competed at a World Cup.

Twelve of these teams come from Africa.

Among them is Gabon international Denis Bouanga who plays for Los Angeles FC and scored the winning goal over Club America as they booked the final place in the tournament.

"For me, it was a magic moment and the best goal in my career in terms of emotions. When I saw the ball go in, I had goosebumps," he told FIFA.

"I'm very proud to take part in this major tournament, which brings together the 32 best clubs in the world.

"However to me it wasn’t a matter of qualifying narrowly. It was a final. We won it, and it's wonderful for Los Angeles."

Bouanga played the full 90 minutes of their opening Group D game against Chelsea on Monday, with the Blues edging out a 2-0 win.

