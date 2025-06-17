Real Madrid suffer Mbappe setback ahead of Al Hilal clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for Wednesday's Club World Cup opener vs Al-Hilal after missing Tuesday's training due to illness.

According to reports, the France international woke up with a high fever. While he hasn’t been officially ruled out, his availability for the clash at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium remains in doubt.

Meanwhile, Brazilian teenager Endrick, a potential alternative, was left out of the squad after suffering a leg muscle injury during Real’s LaLiga match against Sevilla last month.

Mbappe has played a key role for Real Madrid this season, netting 31 LaLiga goals since his high-profile summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.