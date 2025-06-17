River Plate sink Urawa Reds to start Club World Cup in style

River Plate started their FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) in style, defeating Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 in the opening game of Group E.

In their first-ever competitive meeting against South American opposition, the Japanese side feared the unknown in an opening 20 minutes dominated by the men from Buenos Aires.

Sebastian Driussi was the first to test the resolve of the Red Devils, as he found a pocket of space on the edge of the box and, despite the close attention of two defenders, got a shot off that rebounded back off the post and away from danger.

But Los Millonarios had a deserved lead just three minutes later, as Marcos Acuna’s pinpoint cross fell teasingly in between a defender and the Urawa goalkeeper, allowing Facundo Colidio to steal in and head home the opening goal.

Facundo Colidio's goal for River Plate Opta by StatsPerform / ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP

The Japanese side improved after going behind, but their joy at an apparent equaliser was fleeting when Marius Hoibraten looped a fine header beyond River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani and into the top corner. The Norwegian was correctly flagged offside by the assistant referee, keeping River ahead.

After a promising finish to the first half, Urawa’s hopes of drawing themselves level looked lost in a moment that will leave Hoibraten sleepless in Seattle.

The Norwegian defender’s back header fell woefully short of the goalkeeper, and Driussi was alert enough to ghost in and nod the ball over the onrushing Shūsaku Nishikawa.

Any thoughts of the game being over were immediately scuppered, though, as Acuna bundled Takuro Kaneko over in the box, allowing Yusuke Matsuo to slot home from the penalty spot.

Spurred on by a boisterous following in the stands, the Japanese side poured forward in search of an equaliser, but any hopes of an unlikely comeback would be dashed with just over 15 minutes remaining.

With the game in the balance, Maximiliano Meza rose to get on the end of an Acuna freekick, and he thumped his header into the back of the net to ensure a successful start to River Plate’s CWC campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Facundo Colidio (CA River Plate)

Key match stats at full-time Opta by StatsPerform

