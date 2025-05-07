Tribal Football
River Plate launching bid for Liverpool striker Nunez

River Plate are launching a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international is set to leave Anfield this summer after a difficult two years on Merseyside.

A move to Atletico Madrid has been mooted for Nunez, though DSports Radio is reporting he is also a target for River Plate.

River want Nunez to spearhead their Club World Cup campaign and intend to sign the striker in the tournament's shortened June transfer window.

River coach Marcelo Gallardo has requested Nunez's signing, though his wage demands could prove a stumbling block.

Beyond Nunez, River are also eyeing Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.

