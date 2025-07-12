Rexach: Cruyff would love Enrique's PSG; they will dominate Europe for a long time

Barcelona hero Carles Rexach is convinced Luis Enrique's PSG can carve out a winning dynasty in European football.

PSG can win a historic FIFTH trophy of the season in Sunday's Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

And Rexach, who played, coached and also acted as sporting director with Barcelona, told L'Equipe: "They have a formidable squad, a coach who never speculates and always focuses on attack. Today, you can't say anything: you just have to bow down."

For Rexach, PSG perfectly embodies the spirit of "total football" so dear to Johan Cruyff. He's convinced that Johan himself would have been a great admirer.

"In football, there are trends, and today everyone wants to play like PSG. They're the most spectacular team, the most attractive," he said.

Luis Enrique, whom Rexach coached during his time at Barça, is seen as the ideal continuation of that attacking philosophy. After dominating Ligue 1 and winning the Champions League, PSG now only have to put the icing on the cake against Chelsea.

"I think they will dominate for a long time. They've easily beaten the best in Europe. French clubs once lacked competitiveness compared to Italian, Spanish, and English clubs. Not anymore," added Rexach.