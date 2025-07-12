PSG captain Marquinhos on CWC final: We know this a historic opportunity

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has set his sights on lifting the Club World Cup trophy, calling it "a golden opportunity" for the French champions to make history on the global stage.

The Ligue 1 side cruised past Real Madrid with a commanding 4-0 win in the semi-final, but now face a tough final test against Chelsea, who eased past Fluminense to book their spot in the showdown.

As Luis Enrique’s men prepare for the final showdown, the Brazilian defender stressed the importance of focus while highlighting what the title would mean to the club.

"I think we're aware of the importance of this match. It's a golden opportunity for us. This competition only comes around every four years and we have the opportunity to win it," Marquinhos told the media.

"From day one, the coach has been telling us how important it is, and that there will be players who won't get the chance to play it again.

"We've really enjoyed playing in this competition, and we've been lucky enough to play against completely different opponents. This trophy means a lot to us. Winning it would be the perfect season, so it's important to go and get this trophy."

PSG enter the final riding the momentum of their recent Champions League triumph. They've been in blistering scoring form, netting 10 goals along the way, with Inter Miami and Real Madrid among their most notable victims.

Both finalists are set to meet for the first time since their clash in the Round of 16 of the 2015–16 Champions League, where the French side advanced 4–2 on aggregate after winning both legs.

Before that encounter, the Blues had lost just once in six previous meetings with PSG, recording two wins and three draws.

"Every match has its story. We can't say to ourselves that it's over because we've won and played some good matches, but focus on the next one," Marquinhos continued.

"It depends on what we do and what Chelsea do. We're ready to go for the trophy. We will put our game in place and do what we do best.

"Whoever the opponent, we have our philosophy. But we respect our opponents, especially in a final where it's 50-50. We want to win this trophy, that's our mentality today."

Marquinhos has spoken with heartfelt pride about being part of a team that has made history — not just for the club, but for French football.

After years of near misses and heartbreak on Europe’s biggest stage, the French team finally lifted the Champions League trophy this season, silencing critics and fulfilling the dream of generations of fans.

For the defender, who joined the club in 2013 and has become a symbol of PSG's growth, he added: "It's an honour and a source of pride to be part of this team. From my position as a centre-back, I can see how we play together.

"We understand what the coach asks of us, his playing philosophy. That's why we've reached this level. It took a while for things to get going, but the level of play is very high at the moment. The team is also mentally ready. It's a real honour to be part of it."

Dating back to the Coupe de France final, Paris Saint-Germain have won five consecutive knockout matches without conceding a single goal, boasting a dominant 18-0 aggregate score.

That includes a 10-0 tally in the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup alone. PSG’s 16 goals in this year’s tournament also tie the record for the most scored in a single Club World Cup campaign.

