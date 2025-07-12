Doue targets PSG trophy clean sweep: We know we can make history

PSG midfielder Desire Doue admits the players are enjoying their new status.

Ahead of the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, PSG are being hailed far and wide as the best team in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

Doue said: "It's nice. It means we've shown great things on the pitch, we've also pleased the fans who are watching us. That's also our goal, to make everyone love PSG through our football. It's something magnificent, we have to repeat the same performance and the same attitudes against Chelsea."

Victory over Chelsea would mean a clean sweep for five trophies for PSG in season 2024/25.

Doue continued: "It is an opportunity for us to make history. And we will do everything to win it. The important thing is to approach this final in the same way as we prepared for the other matches this season.

"That would mean that we have won everything and that was our objective this season."