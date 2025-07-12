Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Doue targets PSG trophy clean sweep: We know we can make history

Paul Vegas
Doue targets PSG trophy clean sweep: We know we can make history
Doue targets PSG trophy clean sweep: We know we can make historySports Press Photo / ddp USA / Profimedia
PSG midfielder Desire Doue admits the players are enjoying their new status.

Ahead of the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, PSG are being hailed far and wide as the best team in the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Doue said: "It's nice. It means we've shown great things on the pitch, we've also pleased the fans who are watching us. That's also our goal, to make everyone love PSG through our football. It's something magnificent, we have to repeat the same performance and the same attitudes against Chelsea."

Victory over Chelsea would mean a clean sweep for five trophies for PSG in season 2024/25.

Doue continued: "It is an opportunity for us to make history. And we will do everything to win it. The important thing is to approach this final in the same way as we prepared for the other matches this season.

"That would mean that we have won everything and that was our objective this season."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLigue 1Doue DesirePSGChelsea
Related Articles
Luis Enrique: I'm not PSG's biggest star!
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Reaching CWC final puts us in amazing position
Chelsea midfielder Enzo: Heat at CWC has been dangerous