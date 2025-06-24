Guardiola delighted with Man City players' attitude towards CWC

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the attitude of his players at the Club World Cup.

City meet Juventus on Thursday needing victory to finish top of their group.

Advertisement Advertisement

On his players' commmitment, Guardiola said: “Absolutely. We talked about that, that competition, seven games like the World Cup, or the European Cups, Copa America, the tactics are relatively important but not massively.

“It’s how everyone pushes, it’s just five or six games so make real a contribution, the body language.

“We spoke at half time about scoring as much as possible but in the end we played against our opponent.

“Juventus play another opponent, they maybe do better than us but now if we want to finish first we have to beat the Italian team.

“If not and we’re second we’ll see who we play in the next round.”