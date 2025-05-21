Real Madrid suffer heavy Bellingham surgery blow

Real Madrid are set to start next season without Jude Bellingham.

The Athletic says the midfielder will undergo shoulder surgery after Real Madrid's Club World Cup (CWC) campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Bellingham could be left on the sidelines for three months in recovery.

With the CWC running from June 14 to July 13, it could mean Bellingham won't get back on the pitch for Real until October.

Bellingham has struggled with a shoulder injury for much of the season after suffering a dislocation against Rayo Vallecano in November 2023.

He put off surgery last summer due to England's Euros campaign.