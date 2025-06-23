Real Madrid midfielder Valverde admits some relief after defeating Pachuca

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde admitted some relief after scoring in their Club World Cup win against Pachuca.

Real handled the early dismissal of Raul Asencio on seven minutes before fighting back to win 3-1 on Sunday, with Valverde on the scoresheet.

The Uruguay midfielder later said: “I'm happy with the team's win. I'm trying to adapt to what the coach wants. It's a bit different from what I did with (Carlo) Ancelotti as a winger. The problem is that there's always an obstacle preventing us from doing what the coach wants."

On coach Xabi Alonso, Valverde also said: “Something is stopping us from doing what he wants. Today it was the sending-off, but we made an incredible effort, and that has to be recognised. He's changed the way we play, he doesn't want the midfielders to drop so deep to receive the ball — he wants us to go forward. In the second half, he asked us to control the game more.

"I've been gutted these last few days because I couldn't get the win for the team with the penalty against Al Hilal. I took it very personally because I wasted all the team's hard work, a massive effort.

"But I'm my biggest critic, I learn from my mistakes, and if the team wants me to take penalties, I'll do it. After personally feeling down for several days for not being able to give the team the win, I'm happy to have contributed with a goal, and to have brought my energy and hard work."