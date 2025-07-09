Maresca delivers fitness update on Chelsea pair Caicedo, Essugo

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Moises Caicedo suffered a "twisted ankle" at the end of their Club World Cup semifinal win against Fluminense.

Maresca also explained the absence of Dario Essugo from the squad on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "Dario had a muscle problem yesterday during the session, probably he is now going to be ready for next season.

"Moi, twisted his ankle. When it happened, I told him, because there were just two or three minutes to go, that we could finish with 10 players. It's important that we don't get too worked up because we have a game on Sunday.

"He said he would try, but he felt pain. So, hopefully, he can be fit for Sunday."

Chelsea will face in the final the winner of today's Club World Cup semifinal between PSG and Real Madrid.