Atletico Madrid coach Simeone insists they're in CWC to win

Diego Simeone is confident his Atletico Madrid side will play with a lot of desire during their first Club World Cup campaign as the Spanish side get set to face PSG in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Atletico head to the tournament after a season that threatened glory but ended in disappointment as Simeone's men were unable to pick up any silverware before flying to the US.

Now, on the eve of the campaign, the manager is ready for battle against the 'best teams in the world'.

Speaking at Atletico's media day at LA Coliseum to reporters, including Flashscore's Fabio Russomando, he said: "We come here with great enthusiasm, with a lot of desire and commitment to the tournament and to our team.

"Starting from this, we will compete in a group where there are the Copa Libertadores champion, the Champions League champion and another well-represented team with an important title behind them: we are four strong teams.

"It will be difficult, like all the rounds of the Club World Cup, and that is why there are the best teams in the world. We will see how it will go."

Many commentators have derided the tournament before it has begun over how seriously teams will take it, but for Simeone, it is a priority.

He added: "(It has) the same importance that all the coaches give it and all the boys who will play their first game already today in this tournament."

First up for Atletico is potentially the toughest test in the competition as they face reigning Champions League holders, PSG.

'El Cholo' is hoping his players can find a way to 'hurt' their European counterparts.

Simeone explained: "We face the right Champions League champions. They have built a brilliant team, with many extraordinary young players and a coach (Luis Enrique) who has a lot of confidence and conviction in what he proposes.

"He has always shown that wherever he has coached. We have our qualities, we will try as always - through our play - to set up the game we want and take it to the ground where we can hurt them."

The Cholo Simeone Fabio Russomando / Flashscore

With Barcelona one of the biggest names missing from the tournament, Atletico fly the flag for Spain alongside city rivals Real Madrid, something the manager thinks shows the progress his team has made in recent times.

"The World Cup confirms that Atletico de Madrid has grown enormously," Simeone enthused.

"We compete in a La Liga where there are Barcelona and Real Madrid, and to get where we are today, you need four years in the Champions League at a certain level.

"This has allowed us to be here. I have no doubt that Atletico's growth at world level is very important and helps us to always have new expectations for the future."

After their encounter with PSG, Los Rojiblancos will face 'hosts' Seattle Sounders on June 19th, before their final group game against Botafogo.

