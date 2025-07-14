PSG captain Marquinhos plays down Club World Cup defeat to Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos insists that their recent defeat in the FIFA Club World Cup final does not diminish the remarkable achievements of their extraordinary season.

Despite an impressive run in the United States, the Parisians were surprised with a 3-0 defeat to Premier League side Chelsea in a fiercely contested final at MetLife Stadium.

A first-half brace from Golden Ball winner Cole Palmer, followed by a goal from João Pedro, sealed a historic victory for the London-based side.

Regardless, the Brazilian toned down the defeat, insisting it does not overshadow their outstanding 2024–25 campaign, which saw them win a maiden Champions League title, the French Cup and Ligue 1 crown.

"It's always tough to lose a final. It's the one match you can't afford to lose. But if we look back, I think we had an incredible tournament," Marquinhos told the media.

"We played against some very strong sides and we beat them, we went all the way to the final. It was excellent up to this point, but we didn't take our chances.

"We were well below our usual level today, below what we are capable of. We have to take a good look at this performance, see what we can improve on ahead of next season.

"But we also really enjoyed an incredible season, with a first Champions League triumph and more trophies in France, but we really wanted to win this competition.

"The first of its kind, played once every four years. We didn't do it, but it takes nothing away from the rest of our campaign."

PSG’S semi-final victory over Real Madrid marked their 48th win of the season, surpassing their previous best of 47 victories set during the 2015–16 campaign.

Reflecting on their time in the United States, Marquinhos took a moment to praise the fans and highlight the positives from the team’s American journey.

He continued: "Thanks to our supporters who have been right behind us all season, they are the best fans, home and away, even here in the USA we saw our fans everywhere.

"That's the most beautiful thing we experienced this season, the joy and love of our fans throughout the season. We had more and more fans this year that loved our style of play, the desire we showed on the pitch, and the passion of our supporters off the pitch.

"We gained a lot of respect and admiration this season and that's been great. I will remember this season for my whole life. Unfortunately, we didn't win (against Chelsea), but it has been an unforgettable season."

