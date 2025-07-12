Luis Enrique: I'm not PSG's biggest star!

Luis Enrique has dismissed claims he's the big star of this PSG team.

The PSG coach has been lauded by his peers ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

But Enrique has played down his influence as PSG go for a stunning FIFTH trophy of their 2024/25 season.

He said, "A star, absolutely not.

"I didn't want to be a star as a player, I'm not a star as a coach. I do my job. I almost feel more comfortable when things aren't going well. It's great when things are going well, we give people a lot of happiness. I know that a coach is good or bad depending on the results, that's the rule of the game.

"I accept that I've been heavily criticized, but the criticism motivates me more than the praise. My best season as a coach? Maybe, but for that, we'll have to win tomorrow. The most important thing is to finish this match giving 100%."