Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Luis Enrique: I'm not PSG's biggest star!

Paul Vegas
Luis Enrique: I'm not PSG's biggest star!
Luis Enrique: I'm not PSG's biggest star!PSG/X.com
Luis Enrique has dismissed claims he's the big star of this PSG team.

The PSG coach has been lauded by his peers ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Enrique has played down his influence as PSG go for a stunning FIFTH trophy of their 2024/25 season.

He said, "A star, absolutely not.

"I didn't want to be a star as a player, I'm not a star as a coach. I do my job. I almost feel more comfortable when things aren't going well. It's great when things are going well, we give people a lot of happiness. I know that a coach is good or bad depending on the results, that's the rule of the game.

"I accept that I've been heavily criticized, but the criticism motivates me more than the praise. My best season as a coach? Maybe, but for that, we'll have to win tomorrow. The most important thing is to finish this match giving 100%."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLigue 1PSGChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Reaching CWC final puts us in amazing position
Chelsea midfielder Enzo: Heat at CWC has been dangerous
Reece James dismisses injury talk ahead of PSG final clash