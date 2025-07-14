Pedro Neto honours Jota and Silva after Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea star Pedro Neto has dedicated the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup triumph to his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, Jota's brother.

The Londoners cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium, clinching the inaugural title of the expanding competition.

Liverpool star Jota and his brother tragically lost their lives in a fatal car accident, sparking an outpouring of grief across the football world.

After a deeply emotional week, Neto’s thoughts turned to his late compatriots as he dedicated the victory in their honour.

"I said I would win it for Diogo and Andre," Neto told the media per the Chelsea website.

"It’s an unbelievable win. The way we worked was unbelievable, the way we finished the tournament with this win – we are really happy."

Before the final, the 25-year-old shared that he wanted to win the Club World Cup as a tribute to his former international teammate, who helped Portugal claim the UEFA Nations League title in June.

He told reporters: “It’s been really difficult in the last few days and I just want to leave a message that this final is for him and his brother.

“It’s a really tough time for me, it’s difficult to speak about it and let’s hope I can do it for him.

“I want to dedicate this final to him and his family and show my support in these difficult times for them.”

The former Wolves forward said his team fully deserved the title, praising the squad’s strong chemistry as a key factor in their triumph.

"It’s the best feeling, to be honest," he continued.

"To be here with my mates and this club. I’m enjoying this moment, and winning this trophy with this club is an unbelievable feeling.

"I just want more and more, that's my mentality. I’m here to win titles with this club and these special teammates, and I hope we can go on from there."

