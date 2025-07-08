Pedro insists he, Delap and Jackson can play together at Chelsea

Joao Pedro is confident of his place in Chelsea's attack.

The signing from Brighton insists his style can complement the likes of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense, Pedro said: "Every team has a different style of play.

"Delap has a style, Jackson another and I have my way. But I think that is good for Chelsea.

"I think whoever brings more good things to the team is going to play. Everyone will have to work hard and then Enzo (Maresca) will decide. He is a very good coach, very intelligent and he tries to make it easy for us."

I made sure I was ready

On his move, Pedro recalled: "I was on holiday, but I was always training. I was in Brazil with my friends. In Rio, but I have a personal trainer and I trained as well so I was ready.

"Imagine if I didn't train and Chelsea called me to come then it would be more difficult for me. I was on holiday with friends and family but I made sure I was ready."

He added: "I knew Chelsea had an interest in me so that is why I was training harder and when they called me to come here, I was ready. I was not 100% but ready enough to come here and train.

"I made my debut and I think I showed I am ready and now I hope to play tomorrow. It was a great experience so let's see tomorrow."