Chelsea striker Pedro explains end-of-season Brighton row

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has detailed his end of season row at Brighton.

Pedro was dropped for the final two games of the campaign after a training ground clash with then Brighton teammate Jan-Paul van Hecke.

Advertisement Advertisement

From Chelsea's Club World Cup camp, Pedro revealed, “I think the people who know me know my character but when two players want to win, these things happen and this is normal.

“It was just two players in the moment, we both wanted to win. But like I said, I now play for Chelsea so I just want to talk about Chelsea.

"I had a good time at Brighton but now I’m in Chelsea, I just want to talk about Chelsea.”