Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United set Andre Onana asking price

Chelsea striker Pedro explains end-of-season Brighton row

Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Pedro explains end-of-season Brighton row
Chelsea striker Pedro explains end-of-season Brighton rowChelsea/X.com
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has detailed his end of season row at Brighton.

Pedro was dropped for the final two games of the campaign after a training ground clash with then Brighton teammate Jan-Paul van Hecke.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From Chelsea's Club World Cup camp, Pedro revealed, “I think the people who know me know my character but when two players want to win, these things happen and this is normal.

“It was just two players in the moment, we both wanted to win. But like I said, I now play for Chelsea so I just want to talk about Chelsea.

"I had a good time at Brighton but now I’m in Chelsea, I just want to talk about Chelsea.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao Pedrovan Hecke Jan PaulChelseaBrighton
Related Articles
Cucurella on Chelsea's controversial transfer strategy: At the beginning, it was difficult
Deeney backing ex-Watford pal Pedro for big Chelsea impact
Pedro: Winning Chelsea debut very satisfying