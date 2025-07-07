Cucurella on Chelsea's controversial transfer strategy: At the beginning, it was difficult

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has opened up on the club's transfer policy which has sparked debate.

Chelsea are bidding to be the world’s biggest spenders in the summer window for the fourth consecutive season. The West London side were the top spenders in the summers of 2024, 2023 and 2022. Now, they are on course to meet that target once again after spending big on the likes of Mamadou Sarr, Estevao, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and many more.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking after his side beat Palmeiras to progress to the Club World Cup semi-finals, Cucurella admits that the club signing so many players has been tough as players are more than just assets on the pitch but also form bonds and friendships.

"At the beginning, it was difficult because football is a lot of relationships," he explained. "You stay close with one teammate and then he leaves, or you leave.

"It's difficult, but I think we have a good group now. I think we have been together for a long time. The most important thing is that as a new player, you feel OK.

"You have confidence and you can show your personality in everything. If you feel this from the beginning, it's more easy to reach."

However, he admits that he finds the new signings exciting and Chelsea’s large squad did help them compete on all fronts last season and has given them a boost in the Club World Cup this summer as they hope to bypass Fluminense and reach the final.

"I think this is good for Chelsea because we have new players with a lot of quality.

"They joined a club where we try to win every game. Hopefully, they bring good energy, the quality we know and we try to stay with them.

"I think it's early for them but hopefully they can bring fresh energy and a lot of quality."