Fluminense defender Thiago Silva: It'll be special to eliminate Chelsea

Fluminense defender Thiago Silva is confident going into their Club World Cup semifinal against former club Chelsea.

Thiago Silva won the Champions League with Chelsea and now is one game away from reaching the Club World Cup final.

He said: “I’m trying to help the coaching staff with small details, things that will stay between us. I was saying earlier that I was in London not too long ago visiting my kids, went to some training sessions, you know.

"I don’t know (Enzo) Maresca that well, but I know a lot of the players there, and I talk to them pretty much every week, some of them are really close to me.

“I’m happy to have this matchup, and it’s going to be a special day for me, but it will be even more special if we manage to go through.”

Special to eliminate Chelsea

On his relationship with the Chelsea support, he added: “It means a lot. Thank God, I was able to build a beautiful story with both of these clubs, Chelsea and PSG. And now, at what you could call the final stage of my career, I’m still living important moments and trying to help in the best way I can.

“Like I said, it would be special to eliminate Chelsea, even with all the love I have for them, but when you’re on the pitch, you have to focus on your own team.

“I’m just really grateful for everything I went through there. It was a very special team in my life, where I won one of the biggest titles of my career, and facing them now definitely won’t be easy.

“After the tournament, my support for Chelsea and PSG will always be there. I’m forever grateful to those clubs, I did everything I could while I was there, and I’ll keep doing the same for Fluminense. Hopefully, we can get this qualification.”