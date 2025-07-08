VIDEO: Joao Pedro scores screamer in first Chelsea start

Chelsea new boy Joao Pedro scored a belter in his first start of the club since move from Premier League rivals Brighton this summer.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea for a reported fee of around £60 million and got straight to work, joining up with his new teammates at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedro impressed in the 2-1 win over Palmeiras, coming off the bench to replace fellow summer signing Liam Delap.

He was then handed his first start in the semi-final against Fluminense, ahead of Nicolas Jackson, scoring a beautiful curling effort to make it 1-0.

Chelsea will face one of current European champions PSG or Xabi Alonso's new-look Real Madrid side should they reach the final on Sunday (July 13).