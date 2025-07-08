Pedro magic sends Chelsea to Club World Cup final at expense of Fluminense

Chelsea are the first team through to the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) after a 2-0 win at the MetLife Stadium over Fluminense, whose elimination ends South American participation in the tournament.

On an 11-match unbeaten run, Fluminense were not about to roll over against the Premier League side, whose early half-chances for Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández were thwarted by a sturdy defence.

However, the Tricolor had no answer to Chelsea’s opener after 18 minutes – a Pedro Neto cross from the left was cleared to João Pedro just outside the penalty area, and on his first Blues start, the former Fluminense man curled a delightful shot around Fábio and into the net.

Enzo Maresca’s team were keen to press home the advantage and came close via a Malo Gusto header, only for Fluminense to carve out their best chance of the half when Hércules burst into the area, nutmegging Robert Sánchez, only to be denied by a Cucurella clearance off the line.

Chelsea were living dangerously again when a free-kick into the box struck Trevor Chalobah on the arm, but having awarded a penalty, referee François Letexier overturned his decision following a VAR review, deeming Chalobah’s arm to be in a natural position.

Neto and Christopher Nkunku had late chances, but Chelsea couldn’t add a second before HT.

The search for the killer second goal continued after the break through long-range efforts from Moisés Caicedo and Cucurella, while Renato Gaúcho’s side looked to be a threat on the break as substitute Everaldo forced the first save of the half from Sánchez.

Yet, it was the Brazilian side who got caught on the counter-attack 10 minutes in – Cole Palmer held off challenges inside his own half before Fernández took over, spreading the ball forward to João Pedro, who cut into the box and rifled a strike in off the crossbar.

Half of Flu’s goals at this CWC had come in the final 20 minutes, which perhaps gave Lima licence to try his luck from range in the 71st minute after they had survived further opportunities for Nkunku and Gusto.

Substitute Nicolas Jackson missed a pair of chances to seal the victory, though Fluzão failed to create enough to test Sánchez in the latter stages.

It’s a second CWC elimination to an English side in three years for the Brazilians, while Chelsea will aim for their second global title against Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Flashscore Man of the Match: João Pedro (Chelsea)

