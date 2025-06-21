Chelsea manager Maresca explains going with Delap over Jackson for Flamengo defeat

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca explained going with Liam Delap over Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI for yesterday's Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Jackson came on in the second-half and lasted just six minutes before seeing red for a high challenge of Fla midfielder Lucas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before kickoff, Maresca explained: "Just because they are both very good and we decide game by game who is going to play.

"But also some new players like (Trevoh) Chalobah are playing from the start. I made some changes and hopefully they are good ones.

"They are quite similar (Delap and Jackson). I think Liam also needs a little time to adapt to his team-mates, the way we want to play - the way we want him to play.

"But no doubt that he is going to do well."