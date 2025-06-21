Flamengo coach Luis offers support to Jackson after Chelsea red

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis sought to offer words of support to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after his red card on Friday.

Fla defeated Chelsea 3-1 in their Club World Cup tie, with Jackson lasting just six minutes as a second-half substitute as he was sent off for a high challenge on Lucas.

Afterwards, former Chelsea fullback Luis said of the Blues striker: "Jackson is so good and he is young and he has the quality the club needs. He will surpass this little mistake.

"I think the red was clear, but it is just a small detail. He can be one of the biggest strikers in the world..."

On the win, Luis also said "I am very happy with the game. From the start, we always believed we had a chance.

"I know the quality of European clubs, especially the elite of football. There are 12 clubs in the world that are part of the elite. I'm surprised by these results. They are not very used to the (hot and humid) climate.

"South Americans are very competitive, in the Libertadores it's very difficult to win, but the best doesn't always win."