Musiala on his comeback plans for Bayern Munich: I have a big goal, the Club World Cup!

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has spoken on when he is aiming to return for the club after facing an injury setback.

Following a scan by Bayern’s medical team, Musiala suffered a muscle tear in his left hamstring during the 3-1 win at FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday night. He has missed key fixtures such as clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan as a result as he watched from the sidelines.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to German daily Sport Bild, he revealed that his goal is to return to the pitch ahead of the Club World Cup which begins once the season ends.

"It really hurt to watch the (Champions League exit to Inter) on TV without being able to do anything. I suffered with the boys, I think we put up a great fight despite the (two defeats) and deserved more.

"I have a big goal: the Club World Cup. It's all about prestige, income for the club and a new major title. And we want to win it! I want to be back on the pitch in the USA."

The 22 year old has 18 goals and 5 assists in just 40 appearances this season under manager Vincent Kompany and will be hoping to face the likes of Boca Juniors, Auckland City and Benfica in Group C of the Club World Cup that begins in June after a busy football schedule.