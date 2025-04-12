Bayern miss chance to extend lead in draw with Dortmund

Neither side could come out on top in a memorable Klassiker, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund giving away second half leads in a breathless 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

While this storied fixture is usually integral in the Meisterschale dogfight, Germany’s two most successful sides went into the 112th edition fighting very different battles. That didn’t mean the stakes were any lower, and the first half somehow didn’t see any goals despite both teams having chances.

Julian Brandt outlined Dortmund’s intent to replicate last season’s 2-0 win here by firing into the side netting, but most of the rest of the half belonged to Bayern. Thomas Muller and Josip Stanisic both went wide, while Gregor Kobel did well to prevent Harry Kane’s header from sneaking inside the near post.

And the Swiss stopper produced a further two stunning saves just before half-time, with Olise denied one-on-one and Kane’s powerful shot stopped smartly.

But it was after the break when things really got going, and Dortmund snatched a surprise lead through Maximilian Beier.

The forward started the counter-attack himself, and Julian Ryerson subsequently roared down the right-hand side before swinging in a teasing ball to the far post.

Kim Min-jae was seemingly unaware of any danger, and Beier arrived to leap and head the cross in through Jonas Urbig’s legs.

The opener ignited the Allianz Arena, and there was a period of end-to-end play before Bayern mounted a stunning turnaround.

Substitute Serge Gnabry was integral in both goals, with his foray into the box setting up Raphael Guerreiro to sweep in via Muller’s lay-off, before he went all the way himself for the second by storming into the box and confidently slotting into the far corner.

But that unlikely lead was taken away as quickly as it had been granted as Urbig just about kept out Serhou Guirassy’s overhead kick, but he was powerless to stop Waldemar Anton from smashing in on the rebound.

Already a classic, the excitement levels increased further as both sides desperately searched for a winner.

Kane was again unable to find the target on multiple occasions for Bayern, while Carney Chukwuemeka shot wide for the visitors, but the final whistle came with the sides perhaps deservedly on level terms.

The result ultimately suits neither team, though Leverkusen’s draw earlier in the day means that Bayern at least retain their six-point lead at the top. Their finishing will certainly have to improve if they are to overturn their 2-1 UEFA Champions League quarter-final deficit to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

