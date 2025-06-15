Musiala bags hat-trick as Bayern hammer Auckland City to open Club World Cup campaign

Bayern Munich laid bare the difference between European and Oceanian might, crushing their luckless FIFA Club World Cup matchday one opponents Auckland City 10-0 at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, with a second-half Jamal Musiala hat-trick being the highlight.

With many forecasting a whitewash ever since the group stage draw, it was encouraging to see a plucky performance from Auckland during the opening exchanges, even if Kingsley Coman was allowed to nod the opener inside the near upright after just five minutes.

The New Zealanders even had some promising forays forward, but the floodgates opened as expected just prior to the 20-minute mark.

The retiring Thomas Muller quickly set up two more for Bayern, first heading it down for Sascha Boey to smash in across goal, before Michael Olise helped in the legendary midfielder’s cross at the back post after Harry Kane failed to bundle in.

Just over a minute had elapsed before the German champions made it four against the now miniscule-looking ‘giants’ of Oceanic club football, with Coman wriggling away from Michael den Heijer in the area and passing into the far post past Conor Tracey.

There then came something of a lull in the deluge as Auckland briefly started to look like professionals, and Tracey did well to stop a powerful Kane strike on goal.

However, Bayern mustered two more before the break, with Muller calmly volleying Olise’s inswinging cross into the net, before the Frenchman came inside from the right himself to bend a perfect strike into the far corner.

Despite the heavy half-time scoreline, the Navy Blues appeared in good spirits upon the restart, even forcing a meaningful attack through the lively Dylan Manickum.

Bayern continued to pepper their goal, but a combination of some wayward finishing and Tracey’s heroics between the sticks kept the scoreline at six until Jamal Musiala emerged from the bench and curled in from the edge of the area.

The youngster was then felled by Den Heijer in the area and dusted himself off to roll in from the resulting spot-kick, before picking up Tracey’s misplaced pass and finishing one-on-one to complete a 16-minute hat-trick.

All that remained was to see whether Bayern could hit double figures, and they did so with a minute to play as Muller prodded in Serge Gnabry’s looped ball.

Even though it’s against such an inferior outfit, Vincent Kompany will no doubt be satisfied with a margin of victory which is the largest ever in this competition, including results from the previous Club World Cup format.

Auckland – who are winners of the joint-most continental trebles of any club globally (four) – aren’t used to setbacks like this, and must now brace themselves for upcoming meetings with Benfica and Boca Juniors.

