Harry Kane rallies Bayern Munich ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane insists his side are 'certainly one of the favourites' to win this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Kane, 31, finally won his first piece of major silverware after Bayern Munich were named Bundesliga champions at the end of 2024-25.

The England international is seemingly keen on adding to his trophy cabinet as his side prepare for the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.

Kane told Germany's TZ newspaper: "We're certainly one of the favourites. I think this season has shown what kind of a team we are. On a good day, we can beat any opponent in the world.

He added that Bayern are, "taking the tournament seriously and preparing well.

"It's a new format with the best teams in the world competing. I'm happy to be part of it because it's an exciting opportunity."