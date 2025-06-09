Leroy Sane to play in Club World Cup amid Bayern Munich contract uncertainty

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has agreed to feature in the club's FIFA Club World Cup campaign but is yet to agree on a new deal with the club.

The 29-year-old’s contact with the German giants is set to expire on July 1st and he is yet to agree terms on a new deal with the club.

Sane is expected to be a part of the Bayern Munich squad for the FIFA Club World Cup which kicks off on June 14th, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both understood to be interested in the Germany international should he fail to agree terms on a new deal

Bayern are keen to keep him at the club but he would have to take a significant pay cut in order to remain in Bavaria.