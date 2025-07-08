Maresca wary of Fluminense "quality"; hoping heat won't hurt Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confidence in his players ahead of their Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense.

Maresca believes clashes with Flamengo and Palmeiras has them well prepared for Flu.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated on Monday: "Yes, there are two things that for me are very clear. In the two games that we face the Brazilian team, is that the quality from Brazilian players is probably the best quality.

"At the same time, the other thing that for me is very clear is the energy that you have in this moment compared to other teams that for different reasons we don't have. So for me, it's the quality and the energy from the team."

Asked if his Blues are favourites, Maresca also said: "No, I don't think that Chelsea is the favourite. You said it. I don't think that Chelsea is the favourite. I think that at this point, there is no favourite.

"At this point, the teams that have come here, it's because they deserve it, because they have something good, and they have to do everything to try to win and get to the final.

"That's the first thing. And then the issue of the possession, since the first day that we worked together, we tried to get the possession. I think that the possession is even more important in this competition when you play every other day, not only to attack, but also to recover with the ball, with the ball, and we will try to do the same tomorrow."

Facing Thiago Silva

Chelsea Champions League winner Thiago Silva will be marshalling the Flu defence and Maresca continued: "I said in the last press conference, before the Palmeiras game, that we don't use to prepare the game against a player.

"We used to prepare the game against a team, so tomorrow is exactly the same. We are not... We respect Thiago, absolutely, but we are not preparing the game. We are preparing the game against Fluminense.

"They are, as I said, many good players, many experienced players, players with quality, so we need to be... we need to pay attention, we need to be careful about many, many different things."

Asked if the heat in New Jersey offers Flu an advantage, Maresca added: "I don't know, the heat, you have to try to adapt in the best way possible, I know that in Brazil it's hotter, lucky for you, but we're going to try to adapt.

"The strengths, I think they have a very good coach, with experience, they have quality players, Arias, Cano, there are a lot of players who are good players, and at this point in the tournament, I think that any game is going to be very difficult, because the competition is coming to an end. "