Guardiola delivers Walker update for Man City's CWC plans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out Kyle Walker for their Club World Cup campaign.

Walker is returning to City with his loan at AC Milan now having concluded.

It means the England fullback is available to be registered by City for the CWC. But Guardiola admitted yesterday that the former club captain will not be considered.

Guardiola replied "nope" when asked if Walker will be part of City's squad for the US-based tournament.

Departing City legend Kevin de Bruyne will also not be in the squad, with his contract to expire halfway through the competition.