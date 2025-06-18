Madueke seen partying hours after Chelsea CWC win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Noni Madueke has been snapped partying in Atlanta barely hours after Chelsea's Club World Cup win against LAFC.

The winger started the tie as Chelsea opened their campaign with a 2-0 triumph.

Madueke has since been snapped partying with local social media influencers at a Atlanta nightspot.

The England international was recorded enjoying himself with fellow partygoers, reports the Daily Mail.

Social media clips of Madueke out and about have since been deleted. Chelsea are next in action on Friday against Flamengo on Friday.

 

