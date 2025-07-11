Reece James dismisses injury talk ahead of PSG final clash

Chelsea captain Reece James wants any talk of an injury "put to bed" as his side prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup finals vs PSG on Sunday.

The 25-year-old pulled out of Chelsea’s starting eleven minutes before kick-off in their 2-0 semi-final win over Brazilian giants Fluminense.

Advertisement Advertisement

Several reports had suggested James picked up a fresh injury, but he has since come out and refuted any talk that’s the case.

Speaking ahead of the final against current European Champion PSG on Sunday, he said: “Just to be clear, I wasn’t injured so let’s put that to bed.”

“I wasn’t feeling so good in the warm up with my history,” when asked pressed again later, “I could have played but it was a warning so it would have been why did I not listen (if I got injured) so I decided not to take an unnecessary risk and be available.

“I believed and thankfully we won that game.”