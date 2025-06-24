Lingard sends message to former Man Utd teammate Pogba: We ready my bro!

Lingard sends message to former Man Utd Pogba ahead of his return: We ready my bro!

Jesse Lingard has sent a message to his former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba who is due to return to football next season.

Pogba has taken a major step towards securing his return to professional football by agreeing to a two-year deal with Ligue 1 side Monaco in recent weeks. Juventus parted ways with the Frenchman after he received an 18-month doping ban, which was lifted in March but now the veteran midfielder is about to enter the beautiful game once more as he tries to revive his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 32-year-old teased his return to action on social media earlier this week, posting pictures from a private training session with Amir Richardson, a midfielder for Fiorentina, and Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins and others who have been helping him back to fitness.

Lingard, a player who was one of Pogba’s closest friends whilst he spent time in the Premier League replied to the post as he anticipates his comeback.

"Hurry up, we ready my bro."

The World Cup winner is said have made financial sacrifices ahead of joining up with Monaco for next season and recently spoke about the number of options presented to him, stating that despite his time away he is ready for anything.

"I haven't signed anything, but there's interest. We'll see," said Pogba. "In life, you never know. I loved the people who went to see Boca's match (at the Club World Cup), it's crazy because I went to Marseille, which is hot, Naples is hot, but Boca... I've never seen that in my life."

"I'm mentally and physically ready, and I'm eager to start again. I'm 32, but I still feel like a young kid."