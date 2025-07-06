LaLiga president Tebas blasts: Those enjoying the CWC are LUNATICS!

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has launched a furious attack on the Club World Cup.

With Real Madrid now into the semifinals, Tebas remains unimpressed by FIFA's newly expanded tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

He snapped on social media: "It's a total fiasco. Players and leagues are against it. Schedules are being disrupted, and the professional football ecosystem is being severely damaged.

"To make matters worse, ticket prices are plummeting to 'fill' stadiums, while tax problems arise for both players and organizations. How much worse can it get? And yet, some continue to claim it's a resounding success and the future of football.

"God save us from these lunatics, please!"