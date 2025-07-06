Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
DONE DEAL: Man Utd announce Leon signing
Why Nico Williams' move to Barcelona fell through
Chelsea inform Man Utd of Nkunku asking price

LaLiga president Tebas blasts: Those enjoying the CWC are LUNATICS!

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga president Tebas blasts: Those enjoying the CWC are LUNATICS!
LaLiga president Tebas blasts: Those enjoying the CWC are LUNATICS!LaLiga
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has launched a furious attack on the Club World Cup.

With Real Madrid now into the semifinals, Tebas remains unimpressed by FIFA's newly expanded tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He snapped on social media: "It's a total fiasco. Players and leagues are against it. Schedules are being disrupted, and the professional football ecosystem is being severely damaged.

"To make matters worse, ticket prices are plummeting to 'fill' stadiums, while tax problems arise for both players and organizations. How much worse can it get? And yet, some continue to claim it's a resounding success and the future of football.

"God save us from these lunatics, please!"

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: Neuer wrong to accuse Donnarumma
Fran proud of role in Real Madrid win against Borussia Dortmund
Gonzalo thrilled with goal in Real Madrid victory over BVB: It's unthinkable!