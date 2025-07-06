Fran proud of role in Real Madrid win against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid wing-back Fran Garcia was delighted with his role in their Club World Cup quarterfinal win against Borussia Dortmund.

Real won 3-2, with Fran opening the scoring for Los Merengues.

He was named man-of-the-match afterwards and said: "I'm happy not only because we've gone through and I've won the MVP award, but also because of the team's performance. Now we have to try to make the most of it to rest and, in three days, another battle.

"I try to give my best in every game. It's true that I'm feeling good, I'm getting regular game time and I have the

coach's confidence and that of my teammates, which is always a positive thing. Whenever I play, I try to help and it's true that things are a bit clearer now. The more I can do for the team, the better."

On his goal, Fran also said: "I saw that it was a move where we stole the ball in the final third. The ball came in from the right wing, Gonzalo was moving to the front post and Vini too. I was on the edge of the box, I made a quick burst to get to the penalty spot and the ball came to me.

"I had the chance to shoot and I was delighted. I'm not lucky enough to score as many goals as Gonzalo, who is another academy graduate who's making the most of every moment, but I'm very happy to help in any way I can."