Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: Neuer wrong to accuse Donnarumma
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has moved to defend PSG counterpart Gigio Donnarumma.
PSG defeated Bayern in their Club World Cup quarterfinal, though the tie was marred by a suspected broken ankle suffered by Jamal Musiala after a collision with Donnarumma.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Italian was blasted by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the aftermath, though Courtous sought to defend his fellow shot-stopper.
After Real Madrid's quarterfinal win against Borussia Dortmund, Courtois said: "Accusing Donnarumma for Musiala's injury seems excessive to me.
"Goalkeepers go and get the ball. The attackers don't hold back when they come at us either. It's a stroke of luck. It will hurt him (Neuer) even more because he's a teammate, but Donnarumma is not responsible."