Klopp moans: Club World Cup worst idea in football

Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp has slammed the Club World Cup.

Despite the success of the tournament in the US, former Liverpool boss Klopp has openly attacked the CWC.

He moaned to Welt am Sonntag, "The Club World Cup is the worst idea ever implemented in football.

"People who have never had anything to do with day-to-day business are coming up with ideas.

"I fear that next season players will suffer injuries they've never had before. If not, then it'll happen at the World Cup or afterwards."