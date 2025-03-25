Keane offers his mark for Tuchel's England start

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United and Republic of Ireland great Roy Keane says Thomas Tuchel's start as England coach was underwhelming.

Tuchel began his England rein with World Cup qualifying victories over Albania and Latvia, though Keane insists he saw nothing extraordinary.

He  told ITV: "If this was a school report, you'd give him a would be a C+.

"I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think the two games on paper were very easy.

"It's a great start for the manager, but you knew he was going to get the two victories, just look at the 27 shots tonight.

"There's loads of bits to improve. The end product wasn't that great but at least the subs came on and had an effect on the game.

"But I thought it was OK. It was OK."

