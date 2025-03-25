Forest hopeful ahead of Wood injury scan

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of an injury to Chris Wood is only minor.

Wood pulled up during New Zealand's World Cup qualifying win against New Caledonia.

The Daily Mail says feedback from the All Whites camp is positive and there is confidence at Forest that the setback isn't serious.

NZ won 3-0 on the day to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Wood, 33, has been outstanding for Forest this season, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League.

Forest, meanwhile, will meet Brighton on the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturdaty.