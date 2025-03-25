Kane happy with England win: Tuchel has brought the passion

England captain Harry Kane was happy scoring in last night's World Cup qualifying win against Latvia.

The Bayern Munich striker scored in the 3-0 win, with Crystal Palace ace Ebere Eze and Chelsea's Reece James also on the scoresheet.

Kane said afterwards: "I think there were more patterns of play, more chances than Friday.

"But again it was tough, playing against 11 behind the ball.

"Overall we can be pleased with two wins and two clean sheets. We had to be patient.

"Thomas Tuchel is fantastic, he has settled in straight away. He is a pleasure to work for, he has brought the passion."

England coach Tuchel also said: "We needed a free-kick to unlock it. I'm happy with the attitude, energy and desire. We will get there."