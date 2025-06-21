Tribal Football
Jobe Bellingham nets first Dortmund goal in win over Sundowns

Jobe Bellingham is congratulated by his Dortmund teammates after scoring at the end of the first half
Jobe Bellingham scored his first Borussia Dortmund goal as the Bundesliga giants battled past an impressive Mamelodi Sundowns side 4-3 at the Club World Cup on Saturday.

