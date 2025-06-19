'We'll see what happens' - Borussia Dortmund provide Jamie Gittens to Chelsea update

Borussia Dortmund have refused to rule out a potential sale of winger Jamie Gittens to Chelsea despite the two clubs failing to agree terms.

The 20-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge and is telling other potential suiters his mind won’t be changed.

Chelsea had offers for Gittens rejected just before the new look FIFA Club World Cup and are likely to go back in for him once the full transfer window opens.

Speaking to the press after Dortmund's draw with Fluminense, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "We’ve had one or two conversations with Jamie in the last few days. He’s professional enough to know that he has to perform. That’s part of his nature.

"Jamie will still be very important for us in this tournament. We’ll see what happens after that. But I don’t have a negative opinion of him."