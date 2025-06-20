Olatunji-Okuku: African clubs could exceed expectations at Club World Cup

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues to gather momentum, Nigerian football administrator Samuel Olatunji-Okuku has applauded the performance of African clubs competing in the United States.

Despite going up against some of the world’s strongest teams, African representatives Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance, and Mamelodi Sundowns have displayed remarkable resilience and fierce competitive spirit.

It began with the Egyptian giants holding Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez’s Inter Miami to a thrilling goalless stalemate, while Masandawana stunned the football world by silencing Ulsan HD, the two-time AFC Champions League champions.

Though the Moroccan and Tunisian sides ultimately fell to Manchester City and Flamengo, their gritty performances and close scorelines defied all the dire predictions.

"The performance of the African clubs has been impressive so far, despite many expecting them to be completely outplayed with overwhelming goal differences," Tripple 44 Academy founder told Flashscore.com in an interview.

"One unique aspect of this FIFA Club World Cup is the element of spontaneity, as many clubs have little idea what to expect from their opponents.

"For example, it’s hard to imagine Manchester City extensively studying the last seven matches played by Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

"Many of the clubs facing each other have little or no insight into what to expect from their opponents, which has made the tournament especially thrilling. Take the match between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, no one saw that outcome coming."

Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with the Saudi side brought an end to their record-breaking 11-match winning streak in the FIFA Club World Cup, including previous formats, which is the longest in the tournament’s history.

Tempered expectations, realistic hopes

Asked how far African clubs can go in the tournament, Olatyunji-Okuku maintains a realistic yet hopeful outlook.

While recognising the stiff competition ahead, he expresses confidence in the continent’s improving quality, resilience, and growing potential to deliver unexpected results on football’s biggest stage.

He continued: "I'm not setting high expectations for the African teams in this tournament, as the challenges will only grow tougher.

"With each match played, they will have more opportunities to analyse and adapt to each other’s tactics.

"I’ll root for them to punch above their weights as many people will not expect them to compete which could be to their advantage in this case. Ultimately, I hope they progress as far as they can.

"Football is an unpredictable game, so it’s difficult to say if any one African club will make a deep run in the tournament. However, all of them have a real chance, having already exceeded expectations in their matches."

The legacy of the Club World Cup for African clubs

The FIFA Club World Cup provides African clubs not only a platform to face the world’s best but also a crucial chance to develop lasting football cultures capable of matching the established giants of Europe and South America.

For decades, African football has been admired for its raw talent, passion, and vibrant style of play. However, many clubs across the continent have faced challenges turning these strengths into sustained success and global competitiveness.

Olatunji-Okuku noted that: "When it comes to improving domestic league quality, visibility, and investment, the responsibility lies with us.

"While this competition can help showcase that our leagues are stronger than many believe, attracting major investments will require much more.

"We need to focus on strengthening the integrity of our leagues and implementing structural reforms. Equally important is establishing a system that creates a supportive environment for investors to confidently commit their resources."

"Exposure has never been the main issue for African football, perhaps only a part of it. Many leaders in African football sit on FIFA executive committees, travelling the world, watching countless matches, and understanding how top football operates," he added.

"The biggest challenge ahead is bridging the financial gap between our leagues and those in South America and Europe.

"When it comes to talent, Africa stands strong. This was evident in the last World Cup and recent matches like Senegal versus England. The real priority now is investing in infrastructure and ensuring the integrity of our leagues."

