Rayo Vallecano midfielder James opens door to SPL move
James has struggled for minutes since his arrival earlier this season and has admitted he's frustrated with his situation.
He told Marca: "These are decisions that I don't make, they are things that I can't control. I take responsibility for my things, but whether I play or not... I don't control that.
"My mission is to train well, to be physically fit day after day, as I am now and as I have shown in the games with Colombia. There, if I'm not physically fit, I wouldn't play. That's why I try to take good care of myself. I try to train well in case I have to play, to be ready.
"I am someone who lives day by day, I am not someone who talks much about the future. I want to continue training day by day so that I can play more. And if not, I want to look for another path where I can play."
Asked about the SPL, James added: "I was in Qatar for eight months and in football you never know. Right now I don't have plans to go there."
