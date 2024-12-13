Rayo Vallecano midfielder James opens door to SPL move

Rayo Vallecano midfielder James Rodriguez won't shut the door on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

James has struggled for minutes since his arrival earlier this season and has admitted he's frustrated with his situation.

He told Marca: "These are decisions that I don't make, they are things that I can't control. I take responsibility for my things, but whether I play or not... I don't control that.

"My mission is to train well, to be physically fit day after day, as I am now and as I have shown in the games with Colombia. There, if I'm not physically fit, I wouldn't play. That's why I try to take good care of myself. I try to train well in case I have to play, to be ready.

"I am someone who lives day by day, I am not someone who talks much about the future. I want to continue training day by day so that I can play more. And if not, I want to look for another path where I can play."

Asked about the SPL, James added: "I was in Qatar for eight months and in football you never know. Right now I don't have plans to go there."

