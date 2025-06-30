Igor Jesus: Joining Forest a major dream achieved

Igor Jesus is excited to be joining Nottingham Forest.

The Brazil striker has already passed his Forest medical and is leaving Botafogo for England as their Club World Cup campaign concludes.

“The decision I made is yet another dream I have of playing in a major league,” said Igor Jesus. “The opportunity to play in a major championship like the Premier League comes up, and I can't waste it because we don't know when another opportunity will come along.

“I achieved the goals I had here at Botafogo, winning the Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship, two very important championships. Now I hope to continue my journey in this new challenge in my life. Now I have the opportunity to play for Nottingham and I hope to have a great championship there.”

The striker scored twice for Botafogo at the CWC and also collected two man-of-the-match awards in their four games in the USA.

Igor Jesus is leaving Botafogo for Forest for a fee of €20m.