Igor Jesus: Joining Forest a major dream achieved
The Brazil striker has already passed his Forest medical and is leaving Botafogo for England as their Club World Cup campaign concludes.
“The decision I made is yet another dream I have of playing in a major league,” said Igor Jesus. “The opportunity to play in a major championship like the Premier League comes up, and I can't waste it because we don't know when another opportunity will come along.
“I achieved the goals I had here at Botafogo, winning the Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship, two very important championships. Now I hope to continue my journey in this new challenge in my life. Now I have the opportunity to play for Nottingham and I hope to have a great championship there.”
The striker scored twice for Botafogo at the CWC and also collected two man-of-the-match awards in their four games in the USA.
Igor Jesus is leaving Botafogo for Forest for a fee of €20m.