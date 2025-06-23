Tribal Football
Gundogan delighted with double in Man City CWC victory

Paul Vegas
Gundogan delighted with double in Man City CWC victory
Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan was delighted with his double in their 6-0 rout of Club World Cup opponents Al Ain.

Gundogan opened the scoring with a superb lob to beat Al Ain's goalkeeper.

“I was a bit stuck between doing what turned out in the end,” he admitted.

“But also crossing the ball to the second post because I knew, especially second balls, when they drop it’s always very dangerous.

“Between the two things in my mind it turned out to be perfect and obviously I’m taking it and I was very happy about it because it was a good opener for us in the game.

“Happy to score a second one as well in the second half and contribute to the win.”

 

We can do better

He added: “Throughout periods it was a really good performance. I think we had our moments in the first half and then also the second part of the second half.

“Unfortunately, we started the second half a bit slow so there wasn’t much time in the end to score another goal which would put us ahead of Juventus before the last group stage game.

“That’s a bit slightly disappointing, but I think the result speaks for itself and it was really deserved.”

