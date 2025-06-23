Gundogan delighted with double in Man City CWC victory

Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan was delighted with his double in their 6-0 rout of Club World Cup opponents Al Ain.

Gundogan opened the scoring with a superb lob to beat Al Ain's goalkeeper.

“I was a bit stuck between doing what turned out in the end,” he admitted.

“But also crossing the ball to the second post because I knew, especially second balls, when they drop it’s always very dangerous.

“Between the two things in my mind it turned out to be perfect and obviously I’m taking it and I was very happy about it because it was a good opener for us in the game.

“Happy to score a second one as well in the second half and contribute to the win.”

We can do better

He added: “Throughout periods it was a really good performance. I think we had our moments in the first half and then also the second part of the second half.

“Unfortunately, we started the second half a bit slow so there wasn’t much time in the end to score another goal which would put us ahead of Juventus before the last group stage game.

“That’s a bit slightly disappointing, but I think the result speaks for itself and it was really deserved.”